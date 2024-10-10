BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BPER Banca Price Performance

BPER Banca stock remained flat at $11.28 during trading on Thursday. BPER Banca has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

