Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.58 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

