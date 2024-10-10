BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 419.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 216,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $35.07 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

