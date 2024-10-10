Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4,286.31. 68,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,090. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,308.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,854.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,788.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

