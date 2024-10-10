BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 924,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 236,180 shares.The stock last traded at $50.25 and had previously closed at $50.23.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,595,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,476,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after buying an additional 1,024,230 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,607,000 after acquiring an additional 641,053 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 454,650 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,254,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

