Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Update

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the September 15th total of 682,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.01. 180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $71.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 118.04%. The company had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

