Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.00 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Blur has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $17.00 million and $40.43 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,928,448,306.9349315 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.21501503 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $48,614,262.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

