BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Short Interest Down 76.9% in September

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned 19.28% of BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of INRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $27.17.

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

