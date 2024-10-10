BlackCardCoin Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.37427211 USD and is down -8.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,940,840.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.