Bill Hocking Sells 159,626 Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Stock

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) insider Bill Hocking sold 159,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.28), for a total transaction of £521,977.02 ($683,126.58).

Galliford Try Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.15) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.59. The company has a market cap of £318.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2,264.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Galliford Try Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 204.50 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 332 ($4.34).

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.