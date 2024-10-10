Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.25 and last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.05.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

