Barclays Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Strong-Buy

Barclays upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 0.1 %

SEOAY stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

