Barclays Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $174.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $158.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31. Ares Management has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $161.56.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,316 shares of company stock valued at $90,919,400 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 32.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 2,695.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $3,434,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

