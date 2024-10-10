Barclays Lowers F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Price Target to $44.00

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.20. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 723.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

