Barclays Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $84.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.73.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $72.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,249,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,241,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.