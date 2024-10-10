Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.17. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.