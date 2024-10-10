Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.81 and last traded at $40.02. Approximately 5,881,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 38,701,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Bank of America Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,918,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,694,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bank of America by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Bank of America by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 116,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Finally, Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

