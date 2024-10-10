Bank of America Downgrades Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

