BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BAIC Motor Stock Performance
BAIC Motor stock remained flat at $2.57 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. BAIC Motor has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.23.
BAIC Motor Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BAIC Motor
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.