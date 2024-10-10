BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

BAIC Motor stock remained flat at $2.57 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. BAIC Motor has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, transmissions, new energy reducers, and other parts. In addition, it engages in car financing; and project investment and investment management.

