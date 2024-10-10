B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,977,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,534 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $927,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

