Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 18.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 155,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

