Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $10.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.81. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.08%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.