Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 154,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 187,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

