Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.74. 2,915,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,680,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 1,160.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 112,131 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

