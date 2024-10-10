Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 269.5% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 144,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,163. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 0.37. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $14.03.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.