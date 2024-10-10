Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 247.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 25,837 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

