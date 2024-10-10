Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Trading Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 2,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Armor Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 26.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The stock has a market cap of C$34.48 million and a PE ratio of -450.00.

About Armor Minerals

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

