Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of ADM opened at $56.97 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $7,549,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

