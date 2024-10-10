Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$99.47 million during the quarter.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$77,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $238,428.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Recommended Stories

