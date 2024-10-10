Analysts Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT at $33.44

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

SDGR opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.50. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 100.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 246.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 2,868.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 471,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

