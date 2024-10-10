Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, October 11th

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 12,396,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,744. Alternus Clean Energy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

