Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:APELY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

