Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APELY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.
