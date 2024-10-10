Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Several research analysts have commented on AC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$16.65 on Friday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.47.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.8191126 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

