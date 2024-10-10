AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the September 15th total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGLNF remained flat at $7.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

