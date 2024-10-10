ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

