AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASGLY remained flat at $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.59. AGC has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

