ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 54712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

