Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Trading Down 3.5 %

Accolade stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Accolade has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

