Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

AOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,042. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

