YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.94.

YPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. Research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

