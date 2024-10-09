WPP plc Announces Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:WPP)

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:WPP opened at GBX 776.60 ($10.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 733.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 758.17. The stock has a market cap of £8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4,053.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. WPP has a one year low of GBX 656 ($8.59) and a one year high of GBX 856.80 ($11.21).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 990 ($12.96) to GBX 950 ($12.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 910 ($11.91).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

