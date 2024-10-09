Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $615.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $615.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LII. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.83.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $607.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.34. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $334.53 and a fifty-two week high of $627.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,334.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $7,563,793. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

