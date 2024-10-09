Weibo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 4,211 call options.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 261,180 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Weibo by 55.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weibo by 64.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,248 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ WB opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Weibo has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Weibo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
