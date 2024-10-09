Weibo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 4,211 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 261,180 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Weibo by 55.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weibo by 64.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,248 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WB opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Weibo has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Weibo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

