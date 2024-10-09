Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $111.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.95. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 27.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

