Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) vs. Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) Critical Contrast

Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY – Get Free Report) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Epoxy and Wag! Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Epoxy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group $85.34 million 0.42 -$13.32 million ($0.36) -2.43

Epoxy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wag! Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epoxy N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group -14.24% -1,880.60% -28.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Epoxy and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Epoxy and Wag! Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wag! Group has a consensus target price of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 402.86%.

Summary

Wag! Group beats Epoxy on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epoxy

(Get Free Report)

Epoxy, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a smart phone application. It serves as a platform for consumers to find business information, promotions, loyalty programs, and customer reviews. It also offers business owners to promote their products and services to the users. It operates under the Epoxy application brand. The company was founded by David Gasparine on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Epoxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epoxy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.