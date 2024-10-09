Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Mkm cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -400.09 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $44.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 417,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 501,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

