VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 9th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $828.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,284.22 and a beta of 0.68.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

