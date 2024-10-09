Veren (VRN) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Veren to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Veren and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veren -0.69% 13.50% 7.39% Veren Competitors -2.39% 7.79% 6.87%

Dividends

Veren pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Veren pays out -412.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.7% and pay out 114.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Veren has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veren’s peers have a beta of -12.89, meaning that their average share price is 1,389% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Veren and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veren $4.28 billion $422.48 million -81.88 Veren Competitors $717.26 billion $1.05 billion 16.70

Veren’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Veren. Veren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Veren and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veren 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veren Competitors 2145 11571 16177 609 2.50

Veren currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.01%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veren is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Veren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veren beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

