US Solar Fund Declares Dividend of $0.01 (LON:USF)

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

US Solar Fund Stock Up 3.6 %

LON:USF opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Wednesday. US Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.76 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.47.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

