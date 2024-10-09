UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get UBS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.